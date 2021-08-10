Woman shot, killed at Buckhead apartment, police say

article

Police said a shooting inside the parking garage at a Buckhead apartment left one person dead Tuesday night.

It happened at the Ashley Gables apartments located on the corner of East Paces Ferry Road and Maple Drive NE around 7:30 p.m. Atlanta police said they arrived to find an 18-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Details about a shooter were not immediately known.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police are reviewing security videos and talking to several witnesses about the case.

"We have a couple of people detained at this point. Nobody's... we don't have any charges on anybody. I can't say if we are anticipating charging anyone, but we do have them and they will be taken to headquarters to get a better understanding of what happened," said Lt. Daniel Genson, Atlanta Police Department.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are still under investigation. Police are looking into if the shooting was accidental or a negligent discharge.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.