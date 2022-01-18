Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot in Walmart parking lot, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Woman shot in DeKalb Walmart parking lot

The woman was shot in the arm after an argument. Medics rushed her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a suspect who shot a woman late Monday night in a Walmart parking lot.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Monday night at 2427 Gresham Road in DeKalb County.

Investigators believe the victim was a woman in her 20s. A suspect shot her in the arm, police said, after a dispute. 

The victim went to a local hospital. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said no one has been arrested and the investigation remains active.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE