Woman shot in Walmart parking lot, police say

DeKalb County police are searching for a suspect who shot a woman late Monday night in a Walmart parking lot.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. Monday night at 2427 Gresham Road in DeKalb County.

Investigators believe the victim was a woman in her 20s. A suspect shot her in the arm, police said, after a dispute.

The victim went to a local hospital. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said no one has been arrested and the investigation remains active.

