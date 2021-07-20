Expand / Collapse search
Police: Woman found shot on home on Atlanta's Epworth Street

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators are working to figure out what led up to a shooting of a woman at a home in Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

Officials say they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Epworth Street around 1:15 a.m. after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found an unidentified woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital. At last report, she was conscious and breathing.

Investigators are now trying to identify a possible suspect and the cause of the shooting.

If you have any information that could help, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

