Police: Woman found shot on home on Atlanta's Epworth Street
ATLANTA - Investigators are working to figure out what led up to a shooting of a woman at a home in Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
Officials say they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Epworth Street around 1:15 a.m. after reports of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found an unidentified woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital. At last report, she was conscious and breathing.
Investigators are now trying to identify a possible suspect and the cause of the shooting.
If you have any information that could help, please call the Atlanta Police Department.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.