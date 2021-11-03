'My injuries are long-term': Woman shot during home invasion, suspect on the run

DeKalb County police are looking for the men who they say shot a woman during a home invasion. The video was all caught on a security camera.

"These guys need to be caught and they need to be off the street," the woman said.

The woman injured doesn’t want to be identified because the two men police say broke inside her home and ultimately shot her are still on the run.

It happened at a home on Riverside Parkway on October 22.

The homeowners were away when they got an alert from their alarm company. The couple sent family members to investigate.

"When they (family) got here they said our basement door was wide open. They said it was so dark and spooky and couldn’t see anything. My husband and I were hauling butt to get back from Macon to Decatur," The woman described.

The men were still inside.

"My mother-in-law law started screaming and saying ‘the lights just came on in the basement. The lights just came on in the basement."

Apparently, the two suspects were caught inside.

"The two perpetrators were upstairs in our living room trying to kick the window out and one was at the front door trying to kick the gate bar out. They were stuck in our house. The way they came in, they couldn’t go back out. The front door has a burglar bar on it so they couldn’t get out so they were stuck in the house for about 45 minutes to an hour."

The men were finally able to kick the door open and in the video, you hear one of the men yell to shoot. That’s when a barrage of gunshots started and injured the woman in the hip.

"My injuries are long-term. The bullet can’t be removed. I can feel it every time I touch my back. It was just inches away from my spine," the woman said.

As police search for the two men they say are responsible this woman said she’s working hard to get these men caught.

"I want them to know that I have forgiven them for what they have done to me and my family. This has turned our worlds upside down."

The homeowner said the thieves were able to get away with thousands of dollars in belongings.

If you know anything that might catch the men contact the DeKalb County Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

