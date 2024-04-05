Woman severely burned in homeless encampment in LaGrange Friday morning

A woman was severely burned after a tent in a homeless encampment caught fire early Friday morning, according to LaGrange Police Department.

The LaGrange Fire Department responded around 3:43 a.m. to a wooded area behind 950 LaFayette Parkway. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman with severe burns to her lower extremities.

It was revealed that a male individual was cooking on a portable gas stove near the tent when the fire broke out. The fire was promptly extinguished by the responding crew, who also provided immediate medical attention to the victim.

Following the incident, the victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment of her injuries. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.