Woman says someone stole her outgoing mail

A woman in southwest Atlanta wants her neighbors to be vigilant, as she caught someone stealing outgoing from her mailbox on camera.

Tami Harrison said her doorbell camera captured a bold thief stealing her outgoing mail. She said she’s grateful an absentee ballot wasn’t in there.

Of all the traffic that passes by Harrison’s house on Grant Road in southwest Atlanta, it was a bright blue car that was seen stopping at her mailbox shortly after she said she placed items in it Monday afternoon.

"It was outgoing mail, nothing I was receiving. It’s so strange, normally you hear about packages in your yard," she said.

The video shows someone in that car park it, open her mailbox that was flagged to identify outgoing mail and grab what was inside.

The clip is hardly 10 seconds, and Harrison said that’s why it’s important to keep close tabs on one’s mail.

"Look at your mailbox. Look to see when you have packages coming in and out because in the blink of an eye it could be gone and you won’t even know," she said.

Harrison said the stolen items were for a customer and she’ll have to eat a small cost, but she’s grateful the items weren’t of greater value.

"I did absentee [voting]. I dropped it off at the library on Cascade. I checked online and it’s already on 'received,'" she said.

Harrison said using one’s own mailbox for outgoing mail is convenient but she’s willing to make adjustments for more valuable items in the future.

"I think I’m going to start frequenting the post office again," Harrison said.

FOX 5's Alex Whittler spoke to other neighbors who live on Harrison’s street. They said they have not had issues with stolen mail, but will be cognizant of it after this incident.

Atlanta police said anyone who believes their mail was stolen should call 911 and file a police report.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the video, give the Atlanta Police Department a call.