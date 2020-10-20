Woman says secret shopper scam check looked real

Authorities said desperate economic times can bring out scammers.

That may be what some metro Atlanta area citizens are receiving if they answer an offer to be a so-called secret shopper to check on workers at Whole Foods.

One woman became suspicious when a check for nearly $3,000 came in the mail to fund her upcoming work.

"I looked at it three or four times," the woman said. "It looks so real."

But with the instructions that included purchasing some gift cards, the recipient said the whole thing "raised red flags".

The woman decided not to take that check to the bank. An Atlanta bank teller suggested that although the check might be put through, the so-called mystery shopper could end up losing.

The giant grocer, Whole Foods, is based in Texas. A spokesperson said the corporation does not make the sort of offers received by the citizen.

