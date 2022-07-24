Woman rescued from Camp Creek in East Point, fire officials say

article

Fire officials in East Point rescued a woman from inside Camp Creek near North Commerce Drive.

The incident occurred on Sunday where law enforcement agencies were captured on North Commerce Drive near Camp Creek in East Point.

Photo surveillance showed a woman being lifted from inside the creek on a gurney by law enforcement.

Officials have not released the identity of the woman, but stated that she sustained non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, no further information has been reported.

