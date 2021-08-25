Woman leads Coweta County deputies on pursuit on I-85

For the second time in the last couple of weeks, a driver has led Coweta County deputies on a high-speed pursuit down Interstate 85 at speeds over 100 miles an hour.

Aliyah Baldwin, 27, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and attempting to elude police, and driving without a license. Deputies said she didn’t have a license to drive.

The 27-year-old North Carolina woman was taken into custody after deputies performed a PIT maneuver on the car she was driving in the pouring rain.

Video released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday shows the high-speed chase beginning before deputies even had a chance to turn on their blue lights. Deputies said they were about to pull over the stolen car when she sped off.

The chase only lasted a few minutes. Deputies decided to use the PIT Maneuver because of Baldwin’s speed and road conditions.

This is the second time in the past month a driver has led deputies on a high-speed pursuit of over 100 miles an hour. Earlier this month FOX 5 reported on 33-year-old Brittney Smith from Florida. Deputies said she was wanted in two states and when they tried to pull her over on interstate 85 and she hit the gas, leading them in pursuit at over 140 miles an hour. That chase also ended in the PIT Maneuver and her arrest.

Deputies said there was a passenger in Baldwin’s stolen Toyota Camry. He was not charged.

