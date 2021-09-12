Woman killed, two others injured in Atlanta gas station shooting

Atlanta police are investigating a triple shooting outside a Chevron gas station on Sunday on the 1200 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

Police said one of the victims, a 5-year-old woman, died after she was transported to the hospital for treatment. Two men, between 35 and 40 years old, were also hospitalized but are expected to survive.

Police were called out at around 2 a.m. for a report of multiple people being shot. Police found the three wounded people at the scene.

A homicide detective described the shooting as an argument that escalated.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a Chevron on Metropolitan Parkway. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said they are not looking for any suspects.

Investigators say they are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video to learn more about what happened.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.