Woman killed by street racers while walking near I-20, police say

Atlanta police are searching for two suspected street racers in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead on Interstate 20.

The crash happened shortly before 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 4 on I-20 just past Moreland Avenue.

Officers responding to the scene found a woman lying on the interstate. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators say they believe the woman was walking on along the shoulder when she was hit by one of two vehicles who were racing on the interstate.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen the vehicles to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the crime.