Woman found shot to death in car at I-285 exit

article

Police are investigating the death of a woman found shot in a car on Interstate 285 late Wednesday night.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 11:45 p.m. on the I-285 southbound exit to Lavista Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside a car who had been shot multiple times. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators haven't released any details about the victim other than she is likely in her 30s.

Police are working to learn more about the circumstances behind the shooting, but say the gunman was most likely inside the car with the victim at the time of the deathly shooting.

The shooting investigation closed the exit ramp for hours while crews worked at the scene. The exit has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.