Woman killed in Marietta apartment was doctor at Morehouse, ex-husband arrested

The 42-year-old woman killed in a Marietta apartment over the weekend has been identified on social media as a first-year surgical resident at the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Samantha Woolery's body was found Sunday morning after she did not show up for work. Her co-workers went to her apartment on Williams Drive and found her body inside.

She had visible cuts and was unresponsive and appeared deceased.

The Marietta Police Department responded and began their investigation. They uncovered evidence that led them to believe that Woolrey knew her attacker and that the possible suspect had left the state.

On Monday afternoon, they announced that Woolery's 49-year-old ex-husband, Mickey Anthony Woolery, was taken into custody by the police department in Carmel, Indiana, which is Mickey Woolrey's primary residence.

He is being charged with Felony Murder, Felony Aggravated Assault, Felony Aggravated Battery, Felony Possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, and Felony Malice Murder.

Marietta police are now working with the Indiana police to have Woolery extradited to Georgia.

The Morehouse School of Medicine says that Woolery was "deeply cherished" for her kind and engaging spirit and her remarkable ability to connect with everyone around her.

