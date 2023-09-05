Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in road rage incident in SE Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

Deadly road rage incident in southeast Atlanta

Woman killed in road rage incident near Mount Zion and Browns Mill Road in southeast Atlanta.

ATLANTA - A woman and mother is dead after a road rage incident overnight in southeast Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.

It happened near Mount Zion and Browns Mill roads around 2 a.m.

A man told FOX 5 Atlanta that he tried to help the victim, but it was too late. Police say 3 vehicles were involved in the incident. 
 

Man talks about road rage shooting

A man told FOX 5 Atlanta that he tried to help woman shot during road rage incident and he called 9-1-1

A child was with the woman at the time of the incident, according to witnesses. Police say that woman was between 25 and 30 years old. 

MAP OF THE AREA


 