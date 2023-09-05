Woman killed in road rage incident in SE Atlanta

A woman and mother is dead after a road rage incident overnight in southeast Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.

It happened near Mount Zion and Browns Mill roads around 2 a.m.

A man told FOX 5 Atlanta that he tried to help the victim, but it was too late. Police say 3 vehicles were involved in the incident.



A child was with the woman at the time of the incident, according to witnesses. Police say that woman was between 25 and 30 years old.

