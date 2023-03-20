Woman dies after crash with City of College Park truck on Sunday

A woman is dead after a crash involving a truck belonging to the City of College Park.

According to Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries near Lee Street SW and Sylvan Road SW around 2:25 p.m. March 19.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with critical injuries who had been a passenger in a Saturn Vue. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she died.

Police determined that a Ford 250 belonging to the City of College Park was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it struck a Chevrolet Silverado, a Ford Fiesta and the Saturn Vue before coming to a stop. The driver then ran away.

While investigating the fatal crash, the officers were notified that DeKalb County Police had responded to a crash on Interstate 20 involving another City of College Park vehicle and the driver had been arrested. Atlanta PD were then able to determine the same driver was operating the F250 during the crash at Lee and Sylvan.

The driver has been identified as 45-year-old Donald Jackson. APD has charged him with felony homicide by vehicle (first degree), felony hit-and-run, and misdemeanor reckless driving.

The woman who was killed has not been identified.

It is unknown if the driver was a City of College Park employee or if the vehicles were stolen.

Check back for updates.

Site of fatal crash