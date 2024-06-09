Woman killed during Gwinnett County graduation party Saturday night

One woman is dead after a shooting at a Gwinnett County graduation party.

Gwinnett County Police arrived at the event hall at 3541 Stone Mountain Highway just before 7:30 Saturday night to find one woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses subdued the suspect to prevent him from leaving.

Officers took the middle-aged man into custody for questioning.

Gwinnett County Police say the victim and suspect knew each other, though it’s unclear how. It’s also unknown if either individual had any relation to the person celebrating the graduation.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and detectives canvassed the area for witnesses.

Authorities will release the name of the woman who died after notifying next of kin.

Gwinnett County Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www. stopcrimeATL.com.