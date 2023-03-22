Woman killed by forklift carrying car at business in Lake City

article

A woman is dead after what appears to be a freak accident on Wednesday at a business that stores vehicles that have been involved in crashes or have been repossessed.

According to Lake City Police Department, a woman was at Insurance Auto Auction on Rex Road to remove some of her personal items from a car that had been repossessed.

She was going through the items in front of a gate when a forklift carrying a car came through the gate and ran over her. The woman was killed "pretty much instantly," according to police.

Because of the size of the forklift, the operator was not aware that he had hit the woman until he was coming back across the street after unloading the car.

It is unknown at this time whether he blew his horn per procedure before driving through the gate or if he did and the woman ignored it.

At this time, the police department does not anticipate the filing of any criminal charges because they did not find any evidence of intent or criminal negligence.