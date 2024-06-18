Woman killed, 3 male 'persons of interest' injured during Bibb County incident

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Monday evening on the 3700 block of Napier Avenue near Atlantic Avenue in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb Emergency-911 Center at 11:22 p.m. June 17.

Upon arrival, deputies found 35-year-old Teresa McKenney unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced McKenney deceased at the scene. According to Coroner Miley, McKenney's next of kin has been notified.

In addition to McKenney, three other individuals were injured in the incident and are currently receiving medical treatment. Medical staff report that one male is in critical but stable condition, while two other males are stable (condition unknown).

The sheriff's office described the injured males as "persons of interest."

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.