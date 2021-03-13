Woman in critical condition after house fire in DeKalb County

Fire investigators in DeKalb County are working to determine the cause of an early-morning blaze on Saturday.

Firefighters pulled a woman from her bedroom window and revived her before transporting her to a hospital in critical condition.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Emilie Ikeda learned the woman's nephew woke to the smell of smoke and called 911. He told firefighters his aunt was trapped inside of the home on Zane Grey Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly before 5 a.m. with the house engulfed in flames.

Investigators determined the fire began in the basement and traveled upward through the house. They took a "multi-prong" approach to prevent the flames from reaching the woman on the second floor of the building. Firefighters punctured a hole in the roof to let smoke escape while they pulled off the remarkable rescue.

"Our crews deployed a ladder to the second-story bedroom," Capt. Dion Bently said. "We were able to make a rescue of the patient. We performed CPR and were able to get a pulse back."

Bently said the woman's injuries are smoke-related and she remained in critical condition at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials reported a firefighter sustained a minor injury to her knee. She stepped into a hole and injured her knee.

Multiple people live a the home but two were occupying it at the time.

