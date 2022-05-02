Woman holding child hit while crossing Cobb County road, police say

A woman is dead, and a child is fighting for their life in a hospital after both were hit by cars Sunday on C.H. James Parkway in Cobb County.

Police said the deadly pedestrian crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday. Police said the victim's car struck the rear of another car in the left lane of C.H. James Parkway. Police said the woman got out of her car, which was in the left lane, near the intersection with Oglesby Road.

She was holding a "small child" walking across C.H. James towards Oglesby Road when a red 2021 Chevrolet Blazer hit them. A 2016 Ford Taurus driving behind the Chevy also hit the woman, police said.

Both the woman and child were hospitalized, police said. The woman died and the child's condition is considered critical with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and have not detailed any charges for the drivers involved in the collision.

Advertisement

Police said investigators are trying to positively identify the woman and have not alerted her family.