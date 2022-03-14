Expand / Collapse search
Woman hit and killed near downtown Atlanta, police investigate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated March 14, 2022 12:22AM
Atlanta
ATLANTA - A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in the Mechanicsville neighborhood near downtown Atlanta Sunday night.

Atlanta Police officers went the scene at the intersection of Windsor Street SW and Eugenia St SW. The woman was pronounced dead.

"Preliminary information indicates a female has been struck by a vehicle and is deceased," police said in a statement sent to FOX 5.

Mechanicsville is a community just south of downtown Atlanta. It is bounded by I-20 to the north and the I-75/I-85 downtown connector to the east.

Details on what led up to the deadly incident were not immediately made available.

Atlanta Police Accident Investigations Units are investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

