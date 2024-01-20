Photos of woman caught hiding in attic after Forest Park deadly shooting released

article

Police have released the mugshot of the 25-year-old woman charged with felony murder in the Forest Park shooting death of a 47-year-old man. Officials say they found her hiding in her attic to avoid arrest.

Clayton County police say the incident happened on Jan. 18 at around 9 p.m. at the Redwood Ridge Apartments located in the 200 block of Morrow Road.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Andre Farrier. He was shot at least once and was in and out of conscious when the police arrived. He died later at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed Farrier had been seen arguing with a woman who left the apartment complex immediately after the shooting.

Detectives identified the woman as Oni Layell Hart. They believe she fired the fatal shot.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Oni Layell Hart (Credit: Clayton County Police Department)

Clayton County officials teamed up with the City of Love Joy and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office for hours, trying to coax Hart out of her residence in the 1700 block of Fielding Way in Hampton.

When voluntary surrender efforts failed, they called in the Clayton County SWAT team to remove her by force. She was caught hiding in her attic.

Hart faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, prostitution, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of an officer.

The Clayton County Police Department posted a video of her prep walk to Facebook Friday afternoon.