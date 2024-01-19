Expand / Collapse search
Woman in custody after SWAT standoff at Clayton County home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a townhouse in Clayton County on Friday morning. 

Law enforcement flooded the area outside the home on the 1700 block of Fielding Way in Hampton overnight.

Residents tell FOX 5 that police had neighbors evacuate the area while deputies worked at the scene.

After multiple attempts to contact the woman, a SWAT team used flash bangs to enter the home and brought her out in handcuffs.

Investigators say the arrest was in connection with a shooting on Thursday at around 9 p.m. on the 200 block of Morrow Road. The male victim in that shooting died at the hospital. 

Officials have not released the identity of the woman or what charges she will be facing.

The SWAT situation happened just a few doors down from the scene of a homicide in the neighborhood in April 2023.

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.