Police investigating homicide at Lovejoy townhome

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Lovejoy
FOX 5 Atlanta
Lovejoy Police investigate a homicide at a home along Fielding Way on April 5, 2023. article

LOVEJOY, Ga. - Crime scene tape surrounded a Lovejoy home on Wednesday evening where police say a homicide occurred.

Few details are being released by investigators about the homicide which police say happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX 5 spotted crime scene tape surrounding a townhome and a blue tarp draped across one of the entrances of the Fielding Way home.

Officers at the scene would not say anything further about the death other than the chief would release more details on Thursday morning.