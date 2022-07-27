Woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange, police said

Police in LaGrange are investigating after officers on patrol discovered a woman dead with multiple stab wounds early Wednesday morning.

The woman's name was Breanna Burgess, police said.

The LaGrange Police Department said officers were on Fort Drive when someone discovered the woman's body. Investigators learned she had been stabbed to death.

Anyone with information can report it to the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.