Woman found shot to death in car at Forest Park hotel

Officers are investigating a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Forest Park hotel.

Officials with the Forest Park Police Department say they were called to the Rodeway Inn on the 4400 block of Jonesboro Road just before noon after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found 31-year-old Denise Hall dead in the driver's seat of a burgundy Nissan.

As of Tuesday, officials have declared the shooting a homicide and are working to identify any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help, please call the Forest Park Police Department.

