Woman found dead inside car in Union City, police say

Police said investigators have detained a man after officers found a woman dead inside a car he was driving.

The Union City Police Department said officers discovered the woman unconscious in a black sedan outside a store on Roosevelt Highway at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Police said medical personnel came to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.

Police said they detain a man, who said he was driving the car. The man was inside the store when officers arrived.

Police have said if the man is considered a suspect. The Fulton County Medical Examiner and Union City detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide the cause of the woman's death and didn't identify her.