Police: Woman killed in Dacula-area shooting

article

Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the deadly shooting death of a woman in front of Dacula home on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators were called out for a homicide at a home on Uniwattee Trail near Mountain Ash Court near Dacula on Sunday afternoon. Deputies said officers were called out to the home around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot.

Officers found a woman in her early 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Investigators believe the shooting took place in the street as they found several shell casings along the opposite side of the road from the home.

The name of the woman has not been released and police could not immediately say if the victim lived at the home.

Details surrounding the woman’s death or a possible suspect were not immediately known.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.