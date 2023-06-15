Woman dropped off at Atlanta fire station after being shot

A woman who had been shot multiple times was dropped off at an Atlanta fire station around 11:42 p.m. June 14.

According to Atlanta police, the woman appears to have gotten into a fight with her boyfriend in the 2300 block of Campbellton.

After she was shot, she was dropped off at the fire station. Police were able to recover a gun that the woman was used in the assault.

She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police are trying to locate the vehicle that dropped her off.

Anyone with information about the shooting should reach out to Atlanta police.