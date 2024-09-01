Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road

One person was killed, and three others were injured following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

The wreck happened around 3:48 a.m. on I-285 westbound at Ashford Dunwoody Road.

According to police, a white Scion was traveling west on I-285 at Ashford Dunwoody Road and began changing lanes towards the GA 400 exit ramp. At the same time, red F-250 was entering I-285 westbound from Ashford Dunwoody Road. The F-250 and Scion collided in a motor vehicle crash at the bottom of the entrance ramp. The driver and passenger of the Scion were entrapped in the vehicle, which required extrication by DeKalb Fire personnel.

The passenger of the Scion, a 33-year-old female, succumbed to her injuries at the scene and the driver was transported to North Fulton Hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the F-250 suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The Dekalb Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and took custody of the victim.

Her identity will be released once the family has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.