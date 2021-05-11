Woman dead after explosion inside DeKalb County restaurant

article

Fire officials confirmed a woman died in an explosion at a DeKalb County restaurant.

Officials said the explosion happened Tuesday afternoon at Main Moon's Chinese Restaurant on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker.

DeKalb County fire said the explosion was accidental and investigators believe it originated from a gas oven or smoker at the restaurant.

Investigators said Tuesday afternoon the investigation is ongoing.

