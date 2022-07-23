Woman dead, 10-year-old in critical condition in DeKalb County home shooting, police say

DeKalb County police say a woman is dead, and a 10-year-old is in critical condition after being shot at a home in Lithonia.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:38 a.m. on Saturday at a home at the 1800 block of Harmony Hill Court in Lithonia.

Officers say that when they arrived, they found a woman in her 40's shot to death and a 10-year-old girl injured with gunshot wounds.

"The child was transported to an area hospital in critical condition," authorities said.

At this time, officials have not released the identities of the victims and an investigation is undergoing.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.