Woman collecting donations after her father's nursing home destroyed by a fire

Nine residents of a Loganville nursing home are living elsewhere after a fire destroyed the building Sunday afternoon.

All of the residents and two caregivers were able to escape safely from the Carrington Personal Care Home.

Jean Jamar's father is one of the residents at the assisted living facility. The fire broke out on his birthday. He is now staying at a nursing home in Monroe.

Jamar said she knew her father's birthday would look different this year due to the coronavirus but she didn't expect he would have to be moved to another facility due to a fire.

Jamar said she found out about the fire after seeing pictures on Facebook.

"I thought that is not the way I want to see him go," Jamar said.

She received a call from her aunt shortly after she saw the pictures and learned her father was safe.

The building is a total loss and officials are investigating what caused the fire.

Jamar said this is a situation that is difficult for residents who rely on routine, like her father who has dementia.

"They're disoriented and out of sorts on a daily, or they wouldn't be in an assisted living facility but with that happening, you know they were out of their normal habits," Jamar said.

She said the residents are likely distraught over the loss of their belongings as well.

"My dad is very... I'm sure the other residents they get that way, they're very possessive over the little small things they do have left," Jamar said. "So with all of that being gone, I can't imagine the employees having to deal with them wanting their things back."

Jamar said she asked for donations to help buy new things for her dad and she was blown away by the support.

She's now hoping to pay it forward to the others who were living with her father.

"I know they're lonely. I can't imagine. Some of them have lived rough hard lives... They're still human and they still have needs," Jamar said.

The sentimental items can't be replaced, but she hopes she can provide the other residents with essential items with the help of donations.

"Just something to make their day a little brighter."

You can donate here.