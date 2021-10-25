Woman charged with murdering man during fight in Gainesville apartment
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Officers have arrested a woman accused of murdering a man at a Gainesville apartment early Sunday morning.
Police tell FOX 5 they were called to the Pine Cove Apartments on Sunday at 6 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found an unidentified victim with a gunshot wound.
Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.
After an investigation, officers arrested 34-year-old Gainesville resident Sarah Voss and charged her with felony murder and aggravated assault.
According to police, Voss and the victim knew each other and had gotten into a fight which led to shots being fired.
Voss is currently in custody at the Hall County Jail.
