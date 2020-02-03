Woman charged in deadly Atlanta Super Bowl party shooting

Atlanta police have charged a woman in a deadly Super Bowl party shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Fairburn Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, two women were involved in an argument at a Super Bowl party when one woman, identified as 26-year-old Rochel Facey, pulled out a handgun.

Officials say Facey fired, hitting the other woman in the chest.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where she has since died.

During the investigation, officials say they developed probable cause and secured an arrest warrant for Facey.

She has since been arrested and transported to Fulton County Jail.

Advertisement

Officials anticipate additional charges in the shooting.