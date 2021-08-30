Police: Woman caught in crossfire at DeKalb County gas station gunfight

article

DeKalb County police are looking for suspects in an overnight gas station shooting that hospitalized one woman.

Police say the female bystander was grazed in the leg at the Exxon gas station on Glenwood Avenue and Austin Drive shortly before 1:45 a.m.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the shooting is believed to have started as an argument between two men outside the gas station that led to gunfire.

Police have not identified either possible suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

