'I see your face': Woman catches burglars trying to break into Sandy Springs apartment

Police are searching for two attempted burglars they say were caught on camera at a Sandy Springs apartment complex.

Officials with the Sandy Springs Police Department say the two men tried to break into an apartment at The Margo on the 6000 block of Roswell Road on July 5.

The footage from the Ring doorbell showed one masked man and another who was covering his face attempting to use a lock pick on the door.

While the men were trying to get in, the woman living in the apartment got on the Ring's speaker to tell them she got them on camera.

"I see your faces," the woman tells the men as they flee the area. "I've got it on camera."

Police are asking anyone who can identify either of the men to call detectives at (770) 551–3309.