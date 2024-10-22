Woman's body found near old North DeKalb County mall site, police say

article

DeKalb County police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near the site of the now-demolished North DeKalb Mall.

Officials say the woman was found shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday near Lawrenceville Highway and North Druid Hills Road.

Originally the site of the North DeKalb Mall, the building was demolished in August to begin building the Lulah Hills mixed-use community.

According to police, the woman's body was found in the woodline near the property.

Investigators have not released the woman's identity or her cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the DeKalb County Police Department.