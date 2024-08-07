Video, photos show North DeKalb Mall before, after demolition begins
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - New video from the SkyFOX drone reveals that demolition is almost complete at the former North DeKalb Mall.
The site is the future home of the Lula Hills mixed-use community. The new development will feature a combination of retail and restaurant spaces, multifamily housing, and townhomes. Additionally, it will include a path trail connection to Emory University.
The first retail spaces are anticipated to open sometime next year, marking the beginning of a significant transformation for the area.
Urban explorer Cameron Lester was able to get inside the mall before its closure. Check out his photos below.
Photo courtesy of Cameron Lester