Video, photos show North DeKalb Mall before, after demolition begins

New video from the SkyFOX drone reveals that demolition is almost complete at the former North DeKalb Mall.

The site is the future home of the Lula Hills mixed-use community. The new development will feature a combination of retail and restaurant spaces, multifamily housing, and townhomes. Additionally, it will include a path trail connection to Emory University.

The first retail spaces are anticipated to open sometime next year, marking the beginning of a significant transformation for the area.

