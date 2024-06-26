Demolition begins at North DeKalb Mall

New video shows the beginning of the demolition at North DeKalb Mall.

The development company for the property, EDENS, plans to redevelop the space into a mixed-use community.

The first retail spaces are expected to open next year, with the rest opening in 2026.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday to talk about the demolition and plans for the property, which will be named Lulah Hills.