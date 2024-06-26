Expand / Collapse search

Demolition begins at North DeKalb Mall

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 26, 2024 7:57am EDT
DeKalb County
Demolition of North DeKalb Mall has begun. The first part of the new mixed-use community is scheduled to open next year.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - New video shows the beginning of the demolition at North DeKalb Mall. 

The development company for the property, EDENS, plans to redevelop the space into a mixed-use community.

 The first retail spaces are expected to open next year, with the rest opening in 2026.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday to talk about the demolition and plans for the property, which will be named Lulah Hills. 