Demolition on North DeKalb Mall to start soon, press conference scheduled

Demolition on North DeKalb Mall on Lawrenceville Highway in DeKalb County will start soon.

According to the development company for the property, EDENS, a press conference will be hosted on June 26 to celebrate the demolition. However, this event is "symbolic" and not the actual complete demolition, according to a spokesperson for EDENS.

EDENS plans to develop the property into a mixed-use destination named Lulah Hills, featuring 32,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; 1,700 multifamily units and 100 townhomes; a 150-key hotel; and a Path Foundation trail connection to Emory University.

The North DeKalb Center opened on July 29, 1965, with 54 stores, according to Mall Hall of Fame. It was the city's "first weatherproof shopping center." It was built by Atlanta-based Scott Development and designed by Stevens & Wilkinson of Marietta. Its original anchor stores included the Atlanta-based department store Rich's and a Woolworth dime store.

By the mid-1980s, the mall was in decline. Its owner at that time was Toronto-based Cadillac Fairview Shopping Centers.

In 1986, the mall was renovated and expanded, and two new anchor stores were added: Mervyn's and the discount store Lechmere. A new name—Market Square at North DeKalb—was announced at that time.

The American Multi-Cinema North DeKalb 16 showed its first movie on Dec. 13, 1996. Several stores opened and closed during the following years.

The mall was renovated again in 2000 and renamed North DeKalb Mall.

In 2014, Miami-based Lennar purchased the mall and planned to convert the enclosed portion to an open-air concept. However, that did not happen.

In 2019, multiple vacant storefronts in the mall were renovated so they could be used for filming the "Fear Street Trilogy."

EDENS acquired the mall in 2019.

On Oct. 1, 2020, the mall officially closed its doors due to poor sales because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Marshalls and AMC Theatres remain open.