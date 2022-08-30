Woman assaulted while taking shower at popular gym in Cobb County

A terrifying assault at a Cobb County gym. A woman was assaulted while taking a shower.

"Really disturbing because a lot of people come into this gym every day to work out. I'd be very, very, very creeped out and afraid," said Rissa Green who works nearby and has used the gym.

Many of the female members of the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road in Marietta are shocked and disgusted after a woman was assaulted at the gym in the women's locker room.

"How the guy go in the gals room and do things like this? It's horrible!" said Desiree Olivarra, who is a regular at the gym.

Warrants show 31-year-old Matthew Carlisle, went into the LA Fitness a little before closing time August 25. According to the warrant, he went into the women's locker room, and once there saw a woman taking a shower, stepped into the shower with her and "grabbed her breast while pushing her into the wall".

"That's crazy, the lady is probably traumatized, that's very scary," said Rachel Riggins.

Riggins, who goes to the gym frequently, says she'll be on alert every time she walks through the doors.

"Not just looking out for myself but for others are around me," said Riggins.

The manager told FOX 5 Carlisle got into the gym with a guest pass.

The manager says while they haven't made any security changes since the incident, she says they make sure everyone who comes in is checked in. She says they do all they can to keep their members safe.

"If something like that happened to me I would not want to come to the gym no more. it makes women feel very unsafe, that's not okay," said Emely Luna, who works out at the LA Fitness.

Carlise was arrested and charged with a felony count of peeping tom, disorderly conduct and sexual battery.

