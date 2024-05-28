Woman arrested in Forsyth County for allegedly driving school bus while intoxicated

article

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a woman last week for driving a commercial motor vehicle while under the influence.

Ginger Katz, 52, was arrested May 23. She reportedly drove school buses in Forsysth County for a couple of different schools.

The sheriff's office says she was charged with driving under the influence, failure to yield right of way, and 30 counts of endangering a child by DUI alcohol.

FCSO says it can not release an incident report because the incident involves children and is confidential for that reason.

Katz's bond was set at $55,650.

The following is a letter that was sent to parents and guardians of students at Piney Grove Middle School:

I am writing to inform you that after the accident on Thursday, May 23, the school bus driver involved was tested by law enforcement and it was discovered that that she was driving under the influence.

She was arrested by law enforcement and charged with failure to yield, DUI, and child endangerment. It is unacceptable that our students were placed in this extremely dangerous situation by this individual.

Forsyth County Schools immediately terminated the driver, who had been an employee since January 2024. At no time was there any reason to believe that the driver had been driving under the influence prior to this instance and route.

While this is an extremely unusual occurrence in our school district, I want to ensure you that we are committed to keeping your child safe. If you have concerns about Forsyth County School’s standards for bus driver safety requirements and training, please contact our Transportation Director Mike Satterfield at msatterfield@forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Katz also drove for Big Creek Elementary School and Whitlow Elementary.