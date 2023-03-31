Woman arrested for vehicular homicide in Rockdale County

article

A woman was arrested late Thursday night for driving under the influence and vehicular homicide after an incident in Rockdale County.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of someone being hit by a vehicle at approximately 11:30 p.m. and found a deceased female.

RCSO's initial investigation determined that it was a domestic incident that turned deadly. As a result, they arrested 35-year-old Tierra Coley.

The name and age of the deceased has not been released yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.