Woman arrested for triple shooting at Henry County warehouse

Henry County police say they have arrested a 23-year-old woman for a triple shooting at an industrial park Thursday.

Jasmine Hollis, of McDonough, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened just after noon at a warehouse located at 250 Declaration Drive in McDonough. Police say officers found three people shot.

Emergency personnel took two of the wounded people to area hospitals, and treated and released the third at the scene. All three are expected to survive their injuries.

Henry County police are investigating a shooting at an industrial park on August 25, 2022. (FOX 5)

The names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been sparked by a dispute, but police are still investigating.

Hollis was booked into the Henry County Jail.