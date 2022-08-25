Three people shot at Henry County industrial park, police say

article

Three people were shot in an incident at an industrial park Thursday, Henry County Police confirmed to FOX 5.

The call came early Thursday afternoon to an industrial park on Declaration Drive.

Officers with the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, McDonough Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol rushed to 250 Declaration Drive in McDonough shortly after Noon.

When officers arrived, they discovered three people with gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel took two of the wounded people to area hospitals, and treated and released the third at the scene.

Number of officers from various law enforcement agencies respond to Henry County Industrial Park, 8/25/2022

Police said the scene has been contained and stress there is no longer a public safety threat.

Henry County Police plan to post updates to their social media platforms.

