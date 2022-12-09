Woman arrested for deadly southwest Atlanta crash, fleeing scene

Police have arrested the driver of an SUV who fled the scene of a deadly crash in southwest Atlanta over the weekend.

Zyria Sensley, 24, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle and other traffic charges stemming from an early morning crash Saturday.

Atlanta police say Sensley was driving westbound along Campbellton Road around 3 a.m. when she lost control near County Line Road, rolling the SUV several times before it came to a rest off of the roadway.

Police say Sensley ran away from the scene before officers arrived. Her four passengers remained.

When emergency crews arrived, they found one person dead, two people in critical condition, and one passenger who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All were rushed to an area hospital where one of them died.

Friends and family say 10-year-old Janyla Henderson and her stepfather Nicholas Jeffries lost their lives due to the accident. Both were ejected from the SUV.

Investigators say Sensley was speeding at the time and the roadway was slick from recent rains.

Sensley was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, the same night friends and family gathered to remember those killed in the crash.

She is being held without bond.