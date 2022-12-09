Vigil for 10-year-old girl, stepfather killed in southwest Atlanta crash

Friends and family of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson and her stepfather Nicholas Jeffries gathered Thursday afternoon for a vigil days after they were killed in a crash in southwest Atlanta.

Evelyn Henderson is not only dealing with the sudden loss of her daughter and significant other but the fact that she survived a deadly rollover crash when they did not.

"It's hard being here because it's my first time back on site since it happened," she said.

Evelyn was one of six people in the SUV early last Saturday morning.

Atlanta police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and rolled over several times near the intersection of Campbellton and County Line roads. Janyla and Jeffries were ejected and killed, leaving a massive hole in the family.

"They both had a smile when they walked into a room, oh my God," Evelyn said. "It just lit up, it just lit up."

Loved ones gathered for a vigil Thursday afternoon at the scene for the two victims.

The family says the two were inseparable and both were good, kind-hearted people.

Jeffries was a father of three and a stepfather of three.

Dozens showed up and it was meant to provide some healing as they dealt with the hurt.

"Thinking back on it, I think she did look up to me, but I really hope that she knows that I loved her, real bad," said Janyla’s brother, Jacorey Aliyu.

"It's amazing and it shows support for my son Jamal too," Evelyn said. "In the hospital, he's fighting for his life, but he's doing good."

Police identified the driver of the SUV they were in as Zyria Sensley. Investigators say after the crash she ran off.

"I just want her to turn herself in because we're hurting, all of us are hurting," said Tracey Cartwright.

So far, nobody has been arrested.

The family has created a GoFundMe, click here to help.