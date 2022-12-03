Police search for driver involved in deadly SW Atlanta crash

Atlanta Police Department detectives are working to find the person behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said officers found several people injured from a crash at around 3 a.m. on Campbellton Road near County Line Road. One person was dead at the scene, police said. The other injured passengers went to a hospital where one died.

One of the surviving passengers was in critical condition on Saturday morning. One passenger's injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

Police said the driver of the car lost control of their car while waving west on Campbellton Road. The car rolled over several times and the driver ran away before officers arrived.

Police are still looking for the driver. Police didn't indicate why investigators think the driver ran.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or stopcrimeatl.com.