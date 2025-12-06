2026 FIFA World Cup schedule: Who will play in Atlanta?

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Group A schedule

The Brief Atlanta will host eight World Cup matches in 2026, including a semifinal. Spain vs. Cape Verde will open Atlanta’s schedule on June 15. Random Selection Draw ticket applications open Dec. 11 and close Jan. 13.



The schedule is out — and Atlanta now knows some of the teams that will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Atlanta hosting World Cup matches

What we know:

For the duration of the tournament, the venue will officially be called "Atlanta Stadium," according to FIFA. The city will host eight total matches, including three knockout-stage games.

Atlanta’s first match will be June 15, when Spain faces Cape Verde. World Cup festivities in Georgia will run through the semifinal on July 15.

Full Atlanta FIFA Schedule

Timeline:

Here is the full schedule for games at Atlanta Stadium:

Group Stage

Monday, June 15 — 12 p.m.: Spain vs. Cape Verde

Thursday, June 18 — 12 p.m.: South Africa vs. Playoff Winner (Denmark, North Macedonia, Ireland, or Czechia)

Sunday, June 21 — 12 p.m.: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Wednesday, June 24 — 6 p.m.: Morocco vs. Haiti

Saturday, June 27 — 7:30 p.m.: Uzbekistan vs. Playoff Winner (Democratic Republic of the Congo, Jamaica, or New Caledonia)

Playoffs and Semifinal

Round of 32 — Wednesday, July 1, 12 p.m.

Round of 16 — Tuesday, July 7, 12 p.m.

Semifinal — Wednesday, July 15, 3 p.m.

How to get 2026 World Cup tickets

What you can do:

The next phase of ticket sales, the Random Selection Draw, begins Dec. 11. Fans must enter by Jan. 13.

To apply for the Random Selection Draw, you can visit FIFA’s ticket website starting Dec. 11, register for a FIFA ID, then be able to apply for tickets to specific matches.

In February, FIFA will randomly select applicants and notify fans about whether they received all, some, or none of the requested tickets.

What's next:

FIFA says a final phase of general-admission ticket sales will happen in the spring, with dates still to be announced.